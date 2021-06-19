New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): 68 Police personnel were awarded "out-of-turn promotions" for exemplary performance at work, Delhi police informed on Friday.

Of the 68 promoted policemen, over 40 are from the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, a press release informed.

Deepak Dahiya, on whom riot-accused Sharukh had pointed his gun during the Delhi riots in 2020, is also among the promoted personnel.

Congratulating the promoted personnel for their achievements, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, S. N. Shrivastava tweeted, "Out of turn promotions are granted to Delhi police personnel for their outstanding performance. I congratulate them for their achievements and wish them a bright career ahead." (ANI)

