Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 6,971 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, which pushed the state's infection tally to over 21 lakh, officials said.

This is for the third consecutive day that the number of cases has gone past the 6,000-mark. The state had recorded over 6,000 cases after a gap of three months on Friday.

With the new cases on Sunday, the overall case count reached 21,00,884, while 35 fatalities during the day took the death toll in the state to 51,788.

Mumbai reported 921 cases and six deaths on Sunday. The number of positive cases in the metropolis has now reached 3,19,128, while the death toll has mounted to 11,446.

Amravati city reported 666 new cases, followed by 599 in Nagpur city, 640 in Pune city, 291 in Pimpri Chinchwad and Nashik and 103 in Aurangabad city.

Apart from Mumbai city, other townships in the Mumbai division also witnessed a surge in cases, including in Thane city, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli. There were 1,678 new cases in the division.

Akola division reported 1,585 cases on Sunday, Pune division 1,309, Nagpur division 942, Nashik division 883, Latur division 272, Aurangabad division 224 and Kolhapur division 78 cases, the officials said.

As many as 2,417 patients were discharged across the state after recovery, which took the count of such persons to 19,94,947.

The recovery rate of the state is 94.96 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 2.47 per cent.

So far, 1,57,20,259 tests have been conducted, including 67,517 on Sunday.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases21,00,884; deaths 51,788; recoveries 19,94,947; active 52,956; total test count 1,57,20,259, tests on Sunday 67,517.

