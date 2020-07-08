New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Centre has given to Telangana 7.14 lakh N-95 masks, 2.41 lakh PPE kits, 23 lakh hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets and other items to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.

A total of about 28,000 people were infected with COVID-19 in Telangana and about 310 of them have succumbed to the virus so far.

"Central government has provided Telangana with 7,14,000 N-95 Masks, 2,41,000 PPE Kits, 23 lakh HCQ tablets, 2,90,427 RTPCR Kits, 1,22,764 RNA Kits and 52,000 VTM Kits until date. It has also been decided to send 1220 ventilators immediately," Reddy tweeted.

Reddy, the Union Minister of State for Home, also met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan earlier in the day and discussed with him the coronavirus situation in Telangana, from where he hails.

"Called on Hon'ble Union Minister for @MoHFW_INDIA Shri @drharshvardhan ji at Nirman Bhavan, Delhi today.

"Discussed on the soaring numbers of #COVID19 cases and ways & measures to tackle it in Telangana," he said in another tweet.

