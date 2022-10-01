New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Seven underprivileged children from Kargil suffering from structural congenital heart defects underwent surgery at a private hospital in Haryana's Gurugram, a statement said.

These children were part of a group of 300 who were screened for cardiovascular issues at a camp organised in Kargil recently.

The three-day camp was organised at the 300-bed district hospital in Kurbathang by Paras Hospitals, Gurugram in association with Dream for Change Foundation and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil.

Of the 300 children who were examined at the camp, around 50 were diagnosed with structural congenital heart defects. Out of these 50, seven required early open heart surgery and cardiac interventions, the statement issued by Paras Hospitals said.

It was difficult to make parents understand the complications but the doctors patiently suggested immediate cardiac surgery and intervention for the seven vulnerable cases at Paras Hospital, Gurugram, it said.

The heart diseases in children varied from simple heart defect requiring medical management to complex congenital heart defects requiring early surgery to give them a one-time complete cure and prevent their progression to an inoperable state, said Dr Mahesh Wadhwani, chief, cardiac surgery and head of department, paediatric and adult cardiac surgery at Paras Hospitals.

"The cardiac camp initiative in Kargil has helped a lot of patients there who otherwise would have suffered miserably... in search of proper diagnosis. There were cases of having a hole in the heart among children and this led to a shocking loss in their weight," he said.

"We came across one-year-old babies weighing 5-6 kgs and 15-16 years old (children) with a weight of around 25-30 kgs. From having a hole in the heart (Patent Ductus Arteriosis) to complex cyanotic heart diseases, their conditions were miserable and we are proud to say that all these babies underwent successful open-heart surgery and interventions," he said.

The patients were discharged within a week and are back to their normal lives, he said.

