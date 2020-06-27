Chandigarh, Jun 27 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported seven more deaths due to coronavirus, while 543 fresh cases pushed the tally in the state to 13,427, the state health department said.

Gurgaon reported two fresh fatalities, while Faridabad, Sonipat, Karnal, Jhajjar and Rewari districts one each, according to a daily health bulletin.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: VHP Leader Ravi Vishwakarma Shot Dead in Hoshangabad District, 9 Booked For Murder.

With this, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state has mounted to 218. Among the districts which reported fresh cases include Faridabad with 191 infections, Gurgaon 126, Sonipat 63, Bhiwani 52, Rohtak 24, Mahendragarh 26 and Rewari and Panipat 14 each.

Gurgaon and Faridabad, the worst-hit NCR districts, now have a total of 83 and 71 fatalities, respectively, the bulletin said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Lockdown Extension: List of States That Have Extended Shutdown to Contain Spread of Coronavirus.

Gurgaon alone accounts for 5,070 of the total cases, while Faridabad has 3,325.

According to the health bulletin, 8,472 patients have been discharged after recovery. The number of active cases in the state stands at 4,737.

The state's recovery rate on Saturday was 63.10 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)