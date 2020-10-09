Aizawl, Oct 9 (PTI) Mizoram has reported seven new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's coronavirus tally to 2,157, an official statement said on Friday.

Of the seven new cases, three were reported from Aizawl district and four from Mamit district, the statement said.

Also Read | Payal Tadvi Suicide Case: Supreme Court Allows 3 Accused Doctors to Resume Studies.

All the patients aged between 22 and 60 have returned from Assam, Bihar, West Bengal and Tripura, it said.

All the new patients are out of danger as they are asymptomatic, it said.

Also Read | South Central Railway to Operate Eight Special Trains Between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Check Schedule.

The state now has 220 active cases while 1,937 people have recovered from the virus. The recovery rate is 89.80 per cent.

Mizoram has not reported any fatality due to COVID-19 so far.

A total of 85,701 samples have been tested so far, according to the health department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)