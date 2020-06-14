Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | 70 New COVID-19 Cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Tally Reaches 935

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 10:00 PM IST
Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): A total of 70 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, confirmed district Health department.

As per the daily bulletin, sixteen patients have been discharged on Sunday.

The tally for coronavirus cases reported in the district so far stands at 935. Of these, 413 cases are active, 510 have been cured and 12 have succumbed to the virus.

According to the Principal Health Secretary, Uttar Pradesh has reported 4,948 active coronavirus cases while 8,268 patients have been recovered from the disease. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

