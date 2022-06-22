Thane, Jun 22 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 756 new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,21,015, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Exchange Vauld Lays Off 30% of Workforce: Report.

These new cases were recorded on Tuesday, he said.

Also Read | Haryana Urban Local Body Polls 2022 Winners’ List: Here’s How to Check Names of Winning Candidates of Municipal Corporation Elections.

There was no report of any fresh fatality and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,898. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)