Gurugram, June 22: The counting of votes for the 46 Municipal bodies in Haryana is underway. The voting took place in 456 wards of 18 municipal councils and 432 wards of 28 municipal Committees on June 19. The elections were held for the posts of President and members of all wards of 28 Municipal Committees and 18 Municipal Councils.

The results for Haryana Urban Local Body Polls 2022 would be declared soon after counting is completed. The poll results will be then announced on the website of the State Election Commission Haryana, Panchkula at secharyana.gov.in. Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2022 Live News Updates: Counting of Votes for Rohtak, Gurugram And Other Municipal Bodies in State.

How to Check Names of Winning Candidates:

Visit the official website of State Election Commission Haryana, Panchkula at secharyana.gov.in

On homepage, click on the 'Municipal Election' tab

Click on Result day Live e-dashboard

Select the post, Municipal Corporation, and ward number

The results will be displayed on the screen.

On June 19, over 17 lakh voters in Haryana exercised their right to vote. The voter turnout was recorded at nearly 70%. The Bawal municipal committee in Rewari recorded the highest voter turnout at 84.6%, while Bahadurgarh municipal council in the Jhajjar district saw the lowest turnout at 59%.

