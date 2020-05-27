India News | 76 More COVID-19 Cases in Odisha, State Tally Reaches 1,593

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 27 (ANI): 76 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,593 on Wednesday, said the state Health Department.

The Health Department informed that out of 1,593 positive cases, 853 cases are active. While 733 people have recovered after treatment, seven deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Also Read | Nehru-Gandhi Family Tree: Here's a Look at Jawaharlal Nehru's Ancestors and Descendants on His 56th Death Anniversary.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the country is 1,51,767 including 83,004 active cases. While 64,425 patients have either been cured or discharged, 4,337 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)