Hyderabad, Jun 4 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday recorded 76 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,93,544.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 55.

A health department bulletin said 49 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,88,886.

The recovery rate was 99.42 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 11,107 samples were tested on Saturday. The number of active cases was 547, it said.

