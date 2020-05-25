India News | 760 Passengers Reach Jammu from Delhi Onboard Special Train

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 25 (ANI): As many as 760 passengers arrived at Jammu railway station on Monday morning by Jammu-Delhi COVID-19 special AC train, said Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations.

Principal secretary power, Rohit Kansal, chief executive officer of Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA), Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, received the passengers and reviewed arrangements for their safe return.

"760 passengers arrived today morning at 4:55 a.m. (25-5-2020) by Jammu - Delhi COVID special AC TRAIN at Jmu railway station. Principal Secy Power, Rohit Kansal, CEO ERA Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, received the passengers & reviewed arrangements for safe return of passengers," DIPR-J&K tweeted.

This comes as special trains are being run to transport people back to their home states amid the ongoing lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

