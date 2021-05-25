Nashik (Maha), May 25 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in the Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 3,81,120 on Tuesday with addition of 765 new patients, officials said.

The virus claimed 65 lives in the district during the day, which took the death toll to 4,479, they said.

Of the deaths, 38 were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area, 24 from other parts of the district and three from Malegaon.

So far 303 people have died due to the viral infection in Malegaon, 1,908 in NMC limits and 2,169 in other parts of the district. Some patients who died in hospitals in Nashik hailed from outside the district but received treatment here.

So far, 3,62,241 patients have recovered including 1,544 on Tuesday.

