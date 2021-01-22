Kolkata, Jan 21 (PTI) At least 7,692 people received shots of 'Covishield' vaccine on Thursday at 94 centres across West Bengal, a senior health department official said.

Though a target to vaccinate 9,400 frontline workers was taken, around 81 per cent of it could be achieved as many people did not turn up for the inoculation programme during the day, he said.

"Today, 7,692 people were vaccinated. No serious adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) case was reported. Only three persons who received the jabs were admitted in hospitals," he said.

The three are "stable" but their health conditions are being observed, the official said.

The vaccination will be held on Friday at over 400 centres across the state, he said adding that "West Bengal is also expecting to receive a consignment of 'Covaxin' doses on Friday.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,66,898 as 416 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 10,089 after nine patients succumbed to the disease, it said.

All the new fatalities were due to the comorbidities, the bulletin said.

The state now has 6,565 active cases.

At least 517 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,50,244, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.06 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 28,293 samples have been tested in West Bengal, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 77,51,669, the bulletin added.

