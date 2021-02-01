New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) A total of 7,893 people -- around 75 percent of the targeted beneficiaries -- were administered the vaccine against the coronavirus in Delhi on Monday, officials said.

Fifteen cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported during the day, they said.

Vaccines were administered at 106 centres. Each centre has a target of 100 immunizations against COVID-19 per day, said a senior Delhi government officer.

"The vaccination percentage was 74.46 per cent. There were 23 sites where 100 or more vaccinations (were) achieved. These included seven centres set up at Delhi government hospitals," he said.

Under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination programme, health workers are being administered the vaccines first. The priority group that will receive the vaccine includes health workers, frontline workers, people above 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities.

Coronavirus vaccination in Delhi is held four days a week, barring Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)