Jaipur, Dec 23 (PTI) Eight COVID-19 related deaths and 992 fresh positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, official data showed.

With this, the number of deaths and positive cases in the state have increased to 2,642 and 3,01,708 respectively, according to an official report here.

The deaths were reported from Alwar, Bundi, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Kota and Sikar (one in each district).

The maximum of fresh cases were reported from Jaipur where 168 people were tested positive. Kota also recorded 104 new positive cases with the rest of the cases reported from other districts.

A total of 2,87,418 patients suffering from COVID infection have recovered in the state while 11,736 cases are active as of now.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)