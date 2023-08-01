Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) Eight members of a gang allegedly involved in looting 1,000 kg of scrap from a godown located in the trans-Hindon area here have been arrested, officials said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, City, Nipun Agarwal said the miscreants looted the scrap from the godown located in Rajnagar Extension on the night of July 17. They were arrested on Sunday night, he said.

Also Read | TSRTC Staff to Become Government Employees After Telangana Cabinet Decides to Merge With Government.

Those arrested have been identified as Manish, Vivek, Chandan, Sachin, Sanjay, Babu Singh, Naubhar Khan and Umar.

Agarwal said they told police that they held the guard of the godown hostage at gunpoint and hid the looted items in a fish godown on Meerut Road.

Also Read | Rayagada Culvert Collapse: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 4 Lakh for Each Victim’s Family .

Police have recovered scrap worth Rs 2.5 lakh, a countrymade pistol, ammunition, and three vans loaded with scrap material.

Three others are on the run and efforts are underway to arrest them, Agarwal added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)