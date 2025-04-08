Gangtok, Apr 8 (PTI) Eight students were injured after a tree fell on their vehicle, which then veered into a roadside ditch in West Bengal's Kalimpong district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident happened around 2.30 pm in a forested area on the NH-10 when the students were returning to Siliguri from Pelling in West Sikkim, they said.

All the injured were students of Netaji Mahavidyalaya.

They were returning home after an educational trip to Sikkim, police said.

"Immediate assistance was provided by locals and authorities, who rushed to the scene and transported the injured to medical facilities in Siliguri," an official said.

"Their current condition is being monitored," he said.

