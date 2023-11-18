Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Eight people have sustained injuries in the fire that broke out in Mumbai's Bandra earlier Saturday morning, officials said.

Three more injured have been identified as Samsher (50), Sangita (32) and Seeta (45).

Dr Purva, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Bandra Bhabha Hospital said, "Three more people sustained burn injuries in the fire that broke out in Bandra area this morning."

According to the CMO, Nikhil Jogesh Das sustained 35 per cent burns, Rakesh Ramjanam Sharma sustained 40 per cent burns, Anthony Paul Thengal sustained 30 per cent burns, Kalicharan Majilal Kanojiya received 25 per cent burns, Shan Ali Zakir Ali Siddiqui got 40 per cent burns

"Samsher received super facial burns, Sangita sustained minor injuries, and one injured person Seeta refused to be hospitalised," the CMO said.

This morning it was reported that five people sustained burns in the blaze. Officials suspected that the blaze was triggered by an explosion in a cooking gas cylinder.

Sharing details of the incident, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said, "As soon as information about the fire was received, we rushed firefighters and engines to the spot. They brought the fire under control."

The injured were admitted to the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra for treatment, officials added.

An official in the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said, "The incident took place in the Bandra area of Mumbai around 6.19 am on Saturday. We believe that the fire was caused by an LPG cylinder explosion."

"Fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, a stock of clothes, and one upper-floored structure. The blaze was doused around 6.40 am," the fire official added. (ANI)

