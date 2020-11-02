Port Blair, Nov 2 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,340 on Monday as eight more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

One more person succumbed to the infection, pushing the Union territory's coronavirus death toll to 60, he said.

Also Read | IGNOU July 2020 Cycle Admission Date Extended; Students Can Apply Till November 15.

Three new patients have travel history, while five fresh infections were detected during contract tracing, the official said.

Twelve more people have been cured of the disease, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in National Capital Remains ‘Very Poor’ for Third Consecutive Day.

The archipelago now has 168 active coronavirus cases, while 4,112 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The administration has tested 89,559 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)