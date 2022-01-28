Muzaffarnagar, Jan 28 (PTI) Eight people were booked for allegedly insulting the national flag in Tewda village here, police on Friday said.

According to Sunil Sharma, SHO at Kakrola Police Station, the accused were booked under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, on Friday, when a video surfaced on social media in which they were seen disrespecting the national flag.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Reviews Preparations at Parliament Ahead of Budget Session.

The video reportedly showed men sitting by the audio console during a Republic Day event held at the back of a vehicle, and touching shoes with the flag.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)