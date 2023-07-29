Bijnor (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl who was playing on the terrace of her house in a village here died on Saturday morning after a wall collapsed on her.

Afzalgarh SHO Hambir Singh said Aafia, daughter of Nafees, died when the railing wall on the roof of her house in Sirbasuchand village suddenly fell on her.

Aafia died on the spot after being buried under the debris, the SHO said.

