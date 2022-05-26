Kota, May 26 (PTI) At least 80 supporters of a local Congress leader were arrested on Thursday for allegedly pelting stones over cops in Khanpur town of Jhalawar district, police said here.

However, no one was hurt, they said.

Around 300 to 400 Congress workers staged a demonstration earlier in the morning on Thursday near the police station in support of their demand to withdraw a case against local Congress leader and PCC member Suresh Gurjar and to send the Circle Inspector of Khanpur police station to police lines.

Later, the protesters turned violent and started pelting stones over the police, however, none was reported hurt, the police said.

The police used mild force and tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

Gurjar absconded from the spot.

On Tuesday, Gurjar and some of his supports were booked under sections of IPC for interrupting government servants and misbehaving with Circle Inspector of Khanpur police station Kamal Singh, said Superintendent of Police Monika Sen.

The Congress workers had took out Tringa Yatra in Khanpur on Tuesday and also played mobile DJ, which was not allowed as per government directions and the CI had gone to the spot to stop the same when Congress workers called Suresh Gurjar, who misbehaved with the CI, the officer said.

Gurjar also threatened him following which on the direction of senior officials, the CI lodged a case against Congress leader and some of his supporters, she further said.

Demanding withdrawal of the same case and sending the CI to lines, around 300-400 supporters of Gurjar assembled around 100 metres away from the police station today and staged demonstration.

The demonstrators led by Congress leader Pramod Sharma insisted on sending the CI to line which was not agreed upon as the video of misbehaving with the CI had gone viral and was a proof of the incident, said ASP, Jhalawar, Prakesh Sharma.

At least 80 persons were arrested and some four wheelers and two wheelers were also seized from the spot, SP Monika Sen said.

Around 300 policemen including 2 ASPs, 5 DSPs and 13 SHOs were deployed in the town to maintain law and order, and the situation is under control, said ASP Prakesh Sharma.

