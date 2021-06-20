New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the government over rise in poverty, saying 80 crore people of the total 135 crore in the country need free ration which is another painful example of development under the Modi dispensation.

"Out of the 135 crore population, 80 crore need free ration under 'Garib Kalyan' (poverty alleviation). Another painful example of Modi government's 'Vikas' (development)," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, he attacked the government for the high taxes it has imposed on petrol and diesel.

"PhD in tax collection," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, citing a media report that claimed the government earned more money from tax on petrol and diesel than from income tax and corporate tax. PTI SKC

