Baramati, January 28: A chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati crash-landed at 8.45 am on Wednesday morning. As per preliminary report, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar was onboard the charter.

Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections. Further details about the crash are awaited. Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash in Maharashtra's Baramati, Claim Reports.

Pawar was in Mumbai on Tuesday where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis. Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Aircraft Carrying Maharashtra Deputy CM Crash-Lands in Baramati, Video Surfaces.

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and concerned officials were present.

