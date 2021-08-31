Kohima, Aug 31 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,083 on Tuesday as 80 more people tested positive for the infection, and three fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 620, a health bulletin said.

Also Read | Gurugram Horror: 13-Year-Old Dalit Girl from Delhi Raped and Killed, Police Arrest Landlord's Brother.

Dimapur district registered the highest number of new cases at 56, followed by Kohima (11) and Mon (six), it said.

Also Read | Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Seven Union Ministers To Launch Yoga-Break Mobile Application Tomorrow.

Three patients succumbed to the infection in Dimapur district during the day.

Nagaland now has 815 active cases, while 27,762 people have recovered from the infection, including 27 on Tuesday, and 886 patients have migrated to other states.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 92.28 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 3.20 lakh samples for COVID-19 and inoculated over 6.55 lakh people, of whom 1.98 lakh have been fully vaccinated. PTI NBS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)