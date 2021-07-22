Panaji, Jul 22 (PTI) Eighty per cent of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Goa have received their first dose, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, and also expressed hope that students of Classes 10 and 12 could have physical classes in schools before August 15.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Sawant also said his government will write to the Centre to reduce the gap between two doses of vaccines against COVID-19 for teachers in the state so that they are safe when the government decides to reopen schools.

He said the state is marching towards achieving its goal of administering at least one dose of the vaccine to all people aged 18 and above by July 31.

"We have vaccinated 80 per cent of the population with the first dose. There are around one lakh people who are yet to take the first dose. I am appealing them to come forward and take it," he said.

The CM said the state education department has been asked to conduct a study and ascertain when students can be physically called to schools, which are closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am expecting that students of Classes 10 and 12 should be able to attend physical classes before August 15," he said.

The new academic session in schools of Goa has already started from last month.

