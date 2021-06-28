Thiruvananthapuram, June 28 (PTI): Kerala reported 8,063 new COVID-19 cases and 110 deaths on Monday taking the total affected in the State so far to 28,96,957 and the fatalities to 12,989.

State Health Minister Veena George said 85,445 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 9.44 per cent.

Till now, 2,28,09,717 samples have been tested in the State.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of cases at 1,100 followed by Thrissur 944 and Kollam 833. "Out of those found infected today, 57 reached the State from outside while 7,463 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 495 is yet to be traced. A total of 48 health workers are among the infected," the Minister said in a release.

Meanwhile, 11,529 recuperated from disease taking the total cured in the State to 27,87,496.

Currently, there are 96,012 people under treatment and 3,90,230 under observation out of which 25,687 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

