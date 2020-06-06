India News | 81 New COVID-19 Cases Take Assam Tally to 2,324

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 6 (ANI): Eighty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,324, said the health department.

According to the health department, there are 1,808 active cases while four people have succumbed to the infection.

A total of 509 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery in the state so far.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India has 1,15,942 active COVID-19 cases and 6,642 people have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

