Chandigarh, Oct 9 (PTI) Punjab recorded 35 more COVID-19 fatalities pushing the death toll to 3,773, while 829 new cases took the state's infection tally to 1,22,459 on Friday, according to a medical bulletin.

The latest fatalities reported in the state include five coronavirus deaths each in Gurdaspur and Pathankot, four each in Amritsar and Jalandhar, three each in Kapurthala, Mohali and Muktsar, two each in Patiala and Rupnagar and one each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana and Tarn Taran, the bulletin said.

The places which reported new cases include Jalandhar (103), Ludhiana (98), Amritsar (94) and Mohali (77), it said.

There are 10,153 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,333 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured people to 1,08,533, it said.

Forty critical patients are on ventilator support while 208 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 20,84,554 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

