Raipur, Aug 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 10,03,439 on Wednesday as 83 people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality took the toll to 13,545, a health official said.

The number of recoveries climbed to 9,88,337 after a total of 58 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 90 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,557, the official said.

Raipur district reported four new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,796, including 3,139 deaths.

Bastar recorded 16 new cases, Janjgir-Champa eight and Kanker six, among other districts, he said.

As 42,763 samples were examined during the day, the number of tests conducted to detect COVID-19 in the state went up to 1,17,93,030, the official said.

Over 1.30 crore doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines have been administered to people in all categories of the state as on Tuesday with 1.04 crore getting the first jab and around 26 lakh of them getting the second dose, officials said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,03,439, new cases 83, death toll 13,545, recovered 9,88,337, active cases 1,557, tests today 42,763, Total tests 1,17,93,030.

