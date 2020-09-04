Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 4 (ANI): A total of 831 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Friday taking the total count of cases in the state to 23,011.

According to official data, there are 7,187 active COVID-19 cases in the state while 15,447 patients have recovered from the viral infection. Coronavirus has claimed 312 lives in the state.

Also Read | Bengaluru Civic Body Seeks to Rename Magadi Road Metro Station as Dr Rajkumar Metro Station, BBMP Mayor Submits Proposal to BMRCL.

With 83,341 new COVID-19 cases, India's COVID-19 count reached over 39.36 lakh on Friday.

The death toll has gone up to 68,472 with 1,096 more persons succumbing to the disease.

Also Read | COVID-19 Patient and Family Locked From Outside by Neighbour to Protect Newborn from Infection in Kolkata.

The Health Ministry said that the total count of cases in the country reached 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases and 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated patients. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)