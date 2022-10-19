New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Anurag Singh Thakur, the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, launched Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 2.0 today, the second version of the movement that was launched last year with the goal of making India clean.

While cleaning the city, Anurag Thakur said, "Our Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs had set a target to collect 75 lakh kg waste plastic under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav last year. This year, we have set a target to collect 100 lakh kg of waste plastic, and the collection will begin at Gandhi Jayanti and end at Sardar Patel Jayanti."

"The immense interest in the initiative from NSS, NCC, and NYKS volunteers delights me greatly. The programme has attracted about 84 lakh volunteers from throughout the nation and we intend to continue doing it in every state, village, and street in the nation." Anurag Thakur added.

The Minister stated, "96,396 programmes were set up across the nation in the first 18 days and more than 84 lakh kg of plastic waste was collected. This project was carried out in historical sites, community centres, schools, and other locations. Where the full dump happens on a regular basis will be found out and a public campaign that will involve the general public will be launched. This time, Swachh Bharat will contribute to the creation of a strong, attractive, and clean India, and we anticipate collecting more than 100 lakh kg of plastic waste."

"The large number of people who participated in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan demonstrates that people are linked by the heart. The involvement of the younger generation is crucial and it shows that India is in good hands in the coming years." Thakur said. (ANI)

