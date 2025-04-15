New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Over 85 per cent students and educators in India believe the availability and volume of AI are overwhelming while over 90 per cent of them also feel positive about the impact of AI on education, according to a new survey.

Commissioned by Turnitin, a global company working in area of ensuring integrity in education, and conducted by England-based market research firm Vanson Bourne, the survey includes data and insights from 3500 students, educators and academic administrators across six countries, including India, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Ireland and the US.

Also Read | Biju Patnaik Statue Set on Fire in Odisha: Miscreant Set Ablaze Former CM's Statue in Patnagarh Area of Balangir; CM Mohan Charan Majhi Condemns the Incident (See Pics and Video).

According to the survey report, 93 per cent of survey respondents in India feel positive about the impacts AI is having on education.

"This is the highest reported positive outlook on the impact of AI on education across the regions and countries surveyed. 85 pc of survey respondents in India say the availability and volume of AI is overwhelming. Interestingly, while respondents in India are the most positive about the impact of AI, they also reported being the most overwhelmed by its volume and availability," the survey report said.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Toll Plaza Supervisor 'Assaulted' for Asking To Pay Toll Fare on Outer Ring Road.

Fifty per cent of the respondents in India say they don't know how to get the most benefit from AI in their roles or studies.

"The positivity around the impacts that AI is having on education in India presents an exciting opportunity for students, educators and academic administrators throughout the region to lean into new advancements in technology," said Chaitali Moitra, Regional Director, Turnitin South Asia.

"It is important to focus on helping the education community feel supported and prepared to explore the benefits that AI can have on the learning environment," Moitra added.

Sixty-four per cent of students reported being worried about the use of AI within education, compared to 50 per cent of educators and 41 per cent of academic administrators across Australia, New Zealand, India, Mexico, the UK/Ireland and the US.

"Our research, across all countries and surveyed groups, highlights a pivotal moment in academia," said David Gallichan, Business Strategy and Partnerships Lead at Vanson Bourne.

"While there is clear optimism about AI's potential, there is also significant concern - particularly among students - about its misuse," Gallichan added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)