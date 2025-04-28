Gurugram, Apr 28 (PTI) After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Gurugram Police has increased surveillance on Pakistani citizens living here. The police sent back an 85-year-old Pakistani woman who had come to India on a short-term tourist visa, they police.

Currently, seven Pakistani citizens living in Gurugram are under the surveillance of Gurugram Police. Their long-term visa or citizenship applications are pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). These include three Pakistani Hindus who have been living in the district for years. Six of them have applied for long-term visas.

One Pakistani woman is married to a man from Gurugram and both of them are currently living in the Manesar area, they added.

According to the police, a Pakistani woman named Nawaz Naseem (85) had come to Gurugram to meet her daughter Shahida. Shahida and her husband are involved in a business and both live in DLF Phase 1. The police sent Naseem to the Attari border on Sunday, they said.

There are 148 Kashmiri students in the colleges and universities in Gurugram. The police are also on alert for their security, they added.

