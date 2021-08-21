Gangtok, Aug 21 (PTI) Sikkim reported 87 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 29,244, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

The death toll remained at 364 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded during the period, it said.

Of the new cases, 38 were registered in East Sikkim, 36 in West Sikkim, 11 in South Sikkim and two in North Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 1,730 active cases, while 26,970 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 93.1 per cent.

At least 280 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

Sikkim has so far conducted 2,23,876 sample tests for COVID-19, including 779 in the last 24 hours, and the positivity rate currently stands at 11 per cent, it added.

