Ranchi, Jan 18 (PTI) Jharkhand reported 87 new COVID- 19 cases, pushing the tally in the state to 1,17,686, a health department official said on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,050 as one new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24- hours, the official said.

Of the fresh cases, Ranchi district registered the maximum number of cases at 60, followed by East Singhbhum (12) and Bokaro (5).

Jharkhand now has 1,225 active coronavirus cases, while 1,15,411 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The state tested 10,390 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

