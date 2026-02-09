New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Indian Under-19 cricket team captain Ayush Mhatre and player Udhav Mohan received a grand welcome upon arrival at their respective residences after securing the record-extending 6th U19 World Cup title for India in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The captain of the winning side, Ayush Mhatre, received a hero's welcome at his residence in Virar by his family and neighbours. Udhav Mohan also received a rousing reception from his family and neighbours upon his arrival at his residence in New Delhi.

Also Read | Zimbabwe vs Oman Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 8: ZIM Win Toss, Opt to Bowl.

Ayush Mhatre scored 53 runs in 51 balls in the final of the tournament against England and 62 runs in 59 balls in the semi-final against Afghanistan. He played a captain's innings in both the crucial matches for india. Ayush Mhatre also emerged as Team India's fourth-highest run-scorer at the tournament, having scored 214 runs in 7 innings at an average of 30.57.

Udhav Mohan, on the other hand, played just one match where he picked up a crucial three-fer while conceding only 20 runs in 6.4 overs against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Also Read | Russian-Georgian Figure Skater Anastasiia Gubanova Dazzles With Bollywood Hits 'San Sanana' and 'Jogi' at Winter Olympics 2026 (Watch Viral Video).

Speaking to ANI, the U19 World Cup champion Udhav Mohan said it was a special feeling to win the World Cup for India, praised Ayush Mhatre's leadership, and highlighted the team's strong comeback after a difficult situation against Bangladesh.

Notably, India faced a stiff challenge against Bangladesh in their group-stage match. The Ayush Mhatre-led side, batting first, were dismissed for 238/10 in 48.4 overs. However, rain interrupted the match, and Bangladesh were set a revised target of 165 under the DLS method in a 29-over contest. Chasing 165, Bangladesh looked in complete control at 106/2, but the Indian bowling lineup posted a remarkable comeback to skittle the Bangladeshi batting lineup for just 146 runs, eventually winning the match by 18 runs."It is a great feeling to win for India. The captain had a major role and he played very well. He motivated and encouraged all of us. We were not in the ideal situation in the Bangladesh match, but we did a great comeback after that," Udhav Mohan told ANI.

Team India secured a historic victory in the Under-19 World Cup final, led by Vaibhav Suryavanshi, against England. In the match, India opted to bat first and Suryavanshi's masterclass (175 in 80 balls, with 15 fours and 15 sixes), a half-century from skipper Ayush Mhatre (53 in 51 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and a knock from Abhigyan Kundu (40 in 31 balls, with six fours and a six) guided India to a massive 411/9.

England lost an early wicket but went from 142/2 courtesy a fine knock from Ben Dawkins (66 in 56 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and a partnership with skipper Thomas Rew (31 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and a six), but collapsed to 177/7 as they progressed. Caleb Falconer (115 in 67 balls, with nine fours and seven sixes) put on a spectacular show of power, but all in vain, as they are yet to win the title since the 1998 edition.

England was skittled out for 311 runs, making the combined total of 722 runs the highest match aggregate in the U19 WC final.

Sooryavanshi also earned the Player of the Tournament award for his 439 runs in the tournament. Sooryavanshi rewrote multiple records during his 175 in the final, as he also became the batter to hit the most sixes in a single Under-19 World Cup innings. He smashed 15 sixes, breaking the previous record of 12 sixes held by Australia's Michael Hill. Batting at a blistering strike rate of 218.75, his innings included 15 fours and 15 sixes. Remarkably, 150 of his runs came through boundaries alone. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)