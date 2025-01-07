Tinsukia, Jan 7 (PTI) Nine people were arrested and two children rescued as a human trafficking racket was busted in upper Assam, police said on Tuesday.

The children were rescued from Naharlagun in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh where the traffickers had sold them, they said.

The operation that led to unearthing the racket was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police of Tinsukia Nishita Jagtap and sub-inspector Riyaz Ali.

The gang would lure poor couples in the tea garden areas with money and take away their children who were later sold in other states, a police officer said.

The two rescued children were sold for Rs 2 lakh, he said.

Police suspect that the gang has been involved in more such cases and interrogation of the accused could lead to more rescues.

