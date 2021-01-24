Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], January 24 (ANI): With the arrest of nine people, Cyberabad Police has claimed to have busted an interstate gang in Rangareddy district on Friday. It has also allegedly seized 25 kilograms of gold, weapons and cash from the accused.

"The accused Amit, Shanker, Rup Singh, Sujeeth Singh, Sourabh, and Roshan Singh are the habitual offenders and during October 2020 they have attempted dacoity in Muthoot Finance wherein the accused Sujeeth Singh, Sourabh, and Roshan Singh were arrested and the remaining 2 accused were absconding till today. Shankar Singh Baghal is also involved in one murder case," said Cyberabad Commissioner V.C.Sajjanar, Indian Police Service.

The gang allegedly comprised of 9 members- Rup Singh Baghal, Amit, Shanker, Pavan, Bhupendhar Maji, Vivek Mandal, Teak Ram, Rajiv Kumar, and Lulya Pandey. The accused are from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh who conducted dacoity in Muthoot Finance on Friday and were later arrested by the Police.

The accused were booked under section 27 (1) of the Indian Arms Act along with Sections 395 and 397 of the Indian Penal Code. Police recovered 25 kg gold, seven weapons, 10 magazines, 97 rounds, one lorry container, one Sumo, 13 cell phones, and cash worth Rs 93,000 from the accused persons. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)