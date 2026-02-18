New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Nearly 73 per cent of employers in India plan to hire freshers during the first half of 2026, according to the TeamLease EdTech Career Outlook Report. This represents a 3 per cent increase in hiring intent compared to the previous six-month period. While the demand for entry-level talent is growing, companies are shifting their focus away from academic degrees alone. Instead, recruiters are looking for proof-of-work, such as internships, real-world projects, and active participation in online professional communities.

The Retail sector leads the market with a 91 per cent hiring intent, followed closely by E-commerce and Technology Start-ups at 90 per cent, and the Manufacturing sector at 85 per cent. Cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai are the primary hubs for these opportunities. In Bangalore, 84 per cent of employers are looking for new talent, particularly for roles like Software Testing Engineers and Digital Marketing Executives. Mumbai follows with 72 per cent hiring intent, driven by sectors such as FMCG and Healthcare.

Also Read | Rewa Shocker: Obsessed With Becoming 'Porn Star', Man Secretly Records Obscene Video With Wife; Arrested After Uploading It on Social Media.

The report emphasises a growing gap between candidates who possess theoretical knowledge and those who can apply their skills in a professional setting.

According to the TeamLease EdTech release, Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech, stated, "The real divide today is between candidates who can demonstrate applied skills and those who cannot. Freshers with internships, project portfolios, or hands-on exposure are moving faster into growth tracks, while degree-only applicants face longer search cycles."

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' Promotional Song To Be Attached With Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' Here's What We Know.

Business Intelligence Analysts, Cloud Operations Associates, and Digital Campaign Analysts are among the most sought-after roles for the January-June 2026 period. To remain competitive, the report suggests that freshers pursue certifications in AI and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, and Project Management. These findings are based on responses from 1,051 employers across various industries in India, highlighting a selective but steady recovery in the entry-level job market. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)