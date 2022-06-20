Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Police have booked 25 people in the connection with the death of nine members of a family in Sangli district on Monday and detained nine persons.

First Information Report (FIR) under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of PIC has been registered against 25 Persons and nine persons were detained, Maharashtra Police said.

Also Read | Pune: Woman Who Claimed To Be Second Wife of Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde Booked for Hurling Casteist Abuse.

Earlier in the day, nine members of a family were found dead in Maharashtra's Sangli and police suspected it to be a case of suicide.

The bodies were found in a house at Mhaisal in the Sangli district.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Man Buys Car With 60,000 Rs 10 Coins in Dharmapuri.

Soon after the information was received, Sangli Superintendent of Police, Dikshit Gedam, Sub-Divisional Superintendent of Police, Ashok Virkar, and Inspector of Police, Chandrakant Bendare, reached the spot.

"We have found nine bodies in a house. Out of which, three bodies were found from one house while six were found from another house," Gedam said.

"The entire team of police is here. The investigation is being done and the reason for the death is to be ascertained. As soon as the cause is known, further action will be taken accordingly," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)