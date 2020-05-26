India News | 9 More COVID-19 Cases in Assam, State Tally Reaches 548

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 26 (ANI): Nine more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Assam's Barpeta district today, informed the state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma stated that the total number of COVID-19 cases in Assam has now reached 548, including 479 active cases.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Reports 48 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, State Tally Rises to 2,719: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

While 62 patients have been discharged post-treatment, four deaths due to the infection have been reported and three patients have migrated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)