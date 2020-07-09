Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) Nine new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi, taking the tally to 2,347 on Thursday, the city civic body said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stopped disclosing the number of deaths, if any, in the slum- dominated area since the past few days.

With nine new cases of coronavirus, Dharavi's count stood at 2,347, a BMC official said.

He said Dharavi has only 291 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,815 patients have recovered and discharged from COVID-19 facilities.

Dharavi, once a COVID-19 hotspot, recorded less number of cases than Dadar and Mahim areas, which also fall under the G-north civic ward that houses the sprawling slum colony.

Dadar and Mahim recorded 23 and 17 new COVID-19 cases, respectively, the civic official said.

The first COVID-19 patient in Dharavi was found on April 1, nearly three weeks after Mumbai recorded its maiden positive case on March 11.

Dharavi, the largest slum in Asia, is spread across 2.5 square km and has a population of around 6.5 lakh with people living in tiny houses.

