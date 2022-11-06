Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 6 (ANI): A 9-year-old girl died after allegedly being punished at a school in Karnataka's Bengaluru, according to the police on Sunday.

The police registered a case after the family alleged that their child was allegedly hit at her school.

"We have booked a case under CRPC 174 after the family alleged that their kid allegedly died after the teacher hit (punished) her. Yesterday after the child fell unconscious at school, the child was brought to MS Ramaiah hospital and declared dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, Vinayak Patil said.

The grandmother of the deceased girl claimed that the school offered Rs 4 lakh as compensation.

"The school said they will give Rs 4 lakh as compensation, but she needs justice, not money," she said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

