Lucknow, Jul 14 (PTI) Ninety more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, raising the infection count to 17,07,585, while the death toll climbed to 22,704 with two fresh fatalities.

The latest two deaths were reported from Sultanpur and Meerut, a health bulletin said.

Ninety fresh cases were reported in the state in the past 24 hours, while 134 persons were discharged after recovery, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The number of recoveries in the state has reached 16,83,453, he said.

The active cases as of now stand at 1,428, Prasad said.

So far, over 6.13 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 2.56 lakh on Tuesday, he said.

