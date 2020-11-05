Shillong, Nov 5 (PTI) At least 92 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Thursday pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 9,893, a senior health department official said.

East Khasi Hills district reported 22 cases followed by West Jaintia Hills (18), East Garo Hills (17), East Jaintia Hills (14), West Garo Hills (9), South West Garo Hills (6), Ri Bhoi (5) and North Garo Hills (1), he said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Withdraws General Consent For CBI Probe; Know What General Consent Is and What Happens if It is Withdrawn.

With the 92 new cases, the total active COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 989, Health Services Director Aman War said.

One more COVID-19 patient died in the state, pushing the death toll to 91, he said.

Also Read | South Central Railway Launches 'Meri Saheli' Trains for Women Passengers' Safety.

War said 61 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 8,813.

A total of 2.07 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)