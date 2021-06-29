Kohima, Jun 29 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 25,111 on Tuesday as 94 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Mokokchung registered the highest number of fresh cases at 26, followed by Dimapur (21) and Kohima (14).

The death toll remained unchanged at 493 as no fresh fatality was reported.

As many as 108 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,534. The recovery rate improved to 89.73 per cent, it said.

The state now has 1,381 active cases, while 703 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The state has tested over 2.23 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far. A total of 4.25 lakh people have been inoculated to date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)