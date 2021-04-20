Imphal, Apr 20 (PTI) Manipur's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday surged to 29,869 as 94 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said.

The coronavirus death toll rose to 378 as one more person succumbed to the disease in Thoubal district, the official said.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from Imphal West (44), Imphal East (13), Senapat (14), Thoubal (3), Bishnupur (9), Churachandpur (4) and 2 cases each from Kakching, Tamenglong and Tengnoupal districts, the official said.

The state currently has 385 active COVID-19 cases.

Four persons were cured of the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 29,106, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 97.44 per cent.

The official further said that a total of 1,10,614 people have so far been vaccinated in the state.

