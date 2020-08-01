Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) Punjab reported its sharpest single-day spike of 944 COVID-19 cases on Saturday which pushed the tally to 17,063, while 19 fatalities in the same period took the death toll in the state to 405.

Ten fatalities were reported in Ludhiana, followed by two each in Amritsar and Sangrur and one each in Kapurthala, Mohali, Muktsar, Jalandhar and Barnala, according to a medical bulletin by the state government.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases, Ludhiana had 166 new instances of the infection, Jalandhar 162, Gurdaspur 89, Bathinda 76, Patiala 66, Amritsar 49, Ferozepur 48, Fazilka and Sangrur 37 each, Kapurthala 35, Mohali 34, Barnala 26, Fatehgarh Sahib 21.

A total of 341 patients were discharged in a day after recovering from COVID-19. So far, 11,075 people have been cured of the infection, leaving 5,583 active cases in the state, according to the bulletin.

It stated that 13 patients are critical state and are on ventilator support while 145 are on oxygen support. A total of 5,92,392 samples have been collected in the state so far in the state, the bulletin said.

